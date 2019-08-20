WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department is asking people who live in the area of Crossroads Boulevard to stay inside of their homes due to a gas leak.
The gas leak happened in the area of 1810 Crossroads Boulevard, just off Crump Road near Country Club Road.
Roadways surrounding the gas leak have also been shut down in an "abundance of caution," according to police.
Central Florida Gas is on the way to the gas leak.
Stay with 10News for further details on this developing story.
