Seminole Heights residents allowed back in their homes after natural gas line rupture

North Idlewild Avenue between North Ola Avenue and Lynn Avenue is still closed to traffic at this time.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue reports all is well after a natural gas line rupture forced some in the Seminole Heights area out of their homes Monday.

Firefighters responded to the area of North Idlewild Avenue between North Ola Avenue and Lynn Avenue around 9 a.m. to work the leak.

Out of an abundance of caution, those who live on the stretch of roadway were evacuated while crews worked.

Around 40 minutes later, firefighters cleared residents to return to their homes as the "leak has been mitigated." TECO gas is said to have arrived on scene and is repairing the line.

It's unclear how the line ruptured at this time.