Gasparilla Music Festival 2021 moving to October

The annual event says this year it's expanding to three days to mark its 10th anniversary.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Gasparilla Music Festival will happen this year, just not when it usually does.

According to a release, the festival will take place in October 2021. Exact dates will be released in the coming days.

In honor of its 10th anniversary, event organizers say the festival will expand to three days of music.

Ticket and full lineup information will be released in the coming weeks, organizers say.

And, the event plans to return to its usual dates next year, with the festival slated for March 11-13, 2022.

Gasparilla Music Festival takes place across several stages alongside Tampa's waterfront and is produced by non-profit Gasparilla Music Foundation, organizers say. Proceeds from the event support the foundation's Recycled Tunes program which provides new and refurbished instruments to Title 1 schools in Tampa Bay, according to a release.