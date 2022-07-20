'Arghh' you looking for a boat? Well, a Gasparilla pirate ship was going for $25K on eBay

A float owned by the Bonney-Read Krewe was up for sale on e-commerce website.

TAMPA, Fla. — Picture this: You're scrolling aimlessly on eBay, looking for something to open your wallet for and suddenly you come across something you've only dreamed of — a Gasparilla pirate ship float.

Well, for some people that actually happened. In a listing titled "Parade Float Pirate Ship Float," the used ship was going for $25,000.

The posting has since been taken down, but anyone interested could have gone to pick up the 33-foot by 10-foot big ship in Tampa if they truly wanted to.

The float had a second deck with a railing, two bathrooms and stairs on the back for easy access on and off along with plenty of storage, according to the listing.

"It can hold many people during your parade," Camille Matthews wrote on eBay. "This could also be used as an awesome playhouse or for your business."

Tampa Bay Times explains the pirate ship float, named Vanity, actually belongs to the Bonney-Read Krewe, which is a 28-year-old all-woman krewe. And they are planning on building a new float for Gasparilla hence why this boat was up for sale.

“We were all just focusing on building the new one and not thinking, ‘Yeah, we have to sell the old one,’” Matthews, the krewe’s co-founder, said to the media outlet. “There are always new krewes that are being added. We figured somebody probably needs a ready-made float.”

The krewe originally spread the word of the ship up for sale for $37,000 through the Inter Krewe Council but no one was interested. That's when Vanity was put up on eBay — $12,000 cheaper.

The listing was eventually taken down Wednesday morning after deciding to market the float through private channels instead, according to TBT.

“I did show our float to a business who was interested, but they wanted a building and not a ship,” she said to the media outlet. “Not everyone wants to be a pirate.”