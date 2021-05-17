1 injured after explosion at dredging company in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person has been injured in an explosion at Gator Dredging in Clearwater, Pinellas County investigators confirmed Monday morning.
Authorities say it happened around 6:45 a.m. on 50th Way North off of Ulmerton Road.
Pinellas County emergency services say a 55-gallon drum exploded, but it's unclear what was inside. They added that there was no significant damage to the building or surrounding areas.
There have been no evacuations in the area, according to authorities.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
