Peaceful demonstrators in downtown Tampa march for George Floyd

They gathered in Curtis Hixon Park to protest Floyd's death.

TAMPA, Fla. — People gathered in downtown Tampa Saturday morning to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At one point, a group assembled in front of the Tampa Police Museum. Demonstrators then continued to protest in Curtis Hixon Park. 

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death. Video showed Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck while the man pleaded he couldn't breathe.

Floyd had strong connections to the Avon Park community here in Florida. He attended South Florida Community College in the 1990s. The school is known as South Florida State College today. 

