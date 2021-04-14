Defense expert says carbon monoxide possibly contributed to George Floyd’s death

Dr. David Fowler said Floyd’s proximity to the police cruiser’s tailpipe could have caused him to breathe carbon monoxide that impacted his oxygen levels.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A forensic pathologist testified on Wednesday that carbon monoxide, in addition to drugs and other health concerns, might have been a contributing factor to George Floyd’s death.

Dr. David Fowler, Maryland’s former chief medical examiner, said Floyd’s proximity to the police cruiser’s tailpipe could have caused him to breathe in amounts of carbon monoxide that would have impacted his oxygen levels.

“There is exposure to vehicle exhaust, so potentially carbon monoxide poisoning, or at least an effect from increased carbon monoxide in his bloodstream, and paraganglioma or the other natural disease...that he has. So, all of those combined to cause Mr. Floyd's death,” he said.



During cross-examination, Fowler said he never read any reports that mentioned levels of carbon monoxide in Floyd’s body.

“If there is carbon monoxide…this is the first time we've heard of this. No officers testified to that. So, I think…that is a factor for the jury to consider,” said Lucas Fleming, a criminal defense attorney in Pinellas County and a former prosecutor in Hillsborough.