Derek Chauvin trial: Experts speculate prosecutors may rest their case Monday

Possible 'spark of life' witnesses could take the stand to speak about who George Floyd was as a person.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic. If you or someone you know have been affected by the content of recent broadcasts and are looking for mental health resources, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI provides guidance to those who are trying to navigate the mental health system. Please know you are not alone.

Have a question you'd like to hear our trial experts answer? Send it to lraguse@kare11.com or text it to 763-797-7215.

Monday, April 12

Medical doctor to testify Monday, 'spark of life' testimony still possible

Prosecution may rest its case

Trial expert said Friday may have been the 'most important day of the trial'

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker testified Friday Law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression 'tipped him over the edge given his underlying heart disease and his toxicological status.'





As the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin enters its third week, legal experts speculate that the prosecution may rest its case as early as Monday.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

On Friday, an expert considered to be a keystone in the prosecution's case took the stand: Chief Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, the person who performed the autopsy on George Floyd.

Dr. Baker ruled Floyd's cause of death to be "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

When prosecutor Jerry Blackwell asked him to explain the cause of death he listed for Floyd, Baker said Floyd had an enlarged heart that already needed more oxygen and was limited by partially blocked arteries. He said an altercation with a physical restraint and pain would cause stress hormones and pour adrenaline into the body.

"In my opinion the law enforcement subdual, restraint and the neck compression was just more than Mr. Floyd could take by virtue of those heart conditions," Dr. Baker said. In another statement, he said the restraint "tipped him over the edge."

When Baker was cross-examined by defense lawyer Eric Nelson, he testified that he believed Floyd's heart disease, hypertension and drugs in his system "played a role" in his death. He also clarified a statement he made to federal authorities in which he said, "Had Mr. Floyd been home alone in his locked residence with no evidence of trauma, and the only autopsy finding was that fentanyl level, then yes, I would certify his death as due to fentanyl toxicity."

Prior to testimony from Dr. Baker, the court heard from forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas, who helped to train Dr. Baker for his current position.

On the witness stand, prosecutor Blackwell questioned her about the results of Floyd's autopsy.

"The point is that it's due to law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," she said. "What it means to me is that the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd's death."

Thomas said she ruled out drug overdose and heart issues as causes of death in her analysis.

She told the jury there's no evidence George Floyd would have died that night "except for the interactions with law enforcement."

Court adjourned early on Friday afternoon, with Judge Peter Cahill telling the court that they would not have time to hear complete testimony from the next witness, a medical doctor.

The prosecution may also call members of George Floyd's family to the stand as 'spark of life' witnesses. Minnesota is one of only a few states with this doctrine. The testimony would reflect who the victim was in life, and will be given by people who did not witness first hand the events that transpired in front of Cup Foods when Floyd was arrested.

A pretrial hearing is expected Monday morning between the lawyers and Judge Cahill before court is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m.