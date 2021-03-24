What to know before opening statements begin in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd

Following the selection of the final juror, opening statements are scheduled for Monday, March 29.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fifteen men and women have been selected to serve as jurors in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

With the jury finally seated, the trial is scheduled to begin Monday, March 29.

It wasn't long before national outage went global after a video showed Chauvin holding Floyd on the ground with his knee to his neck for nearly nine and a half minutes on Memorial Day 2020. Some of Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe," became protesters' cry for police reform and an end to systemic racism.

Chauvin is white and Floyd was Black.

Members of the jury are known only with limited detail. Although 15 people have been selected, 12 jurors will decide Chauvin's fate on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. There are two alternates who will listen to the trial in case a main juror gets dismissed. One additional person was chosen as an extra juror in case a replacement is needed before opening statements. But, that 15th person is expected to be excused when opening statements begin.

The selection of 15 jurors includes nine white people and six jurors of color, including four who identify as Black. There are nine women and six men, with ages ranging from the 20s to 60s.

Who are the jury members?

10 Tampa Bay sister-station KARE 11 in Minneapolis says the jury members bring different life experiences to the courtroom:

"There’s a chemist, an auditor, a non-profit executive, an IT worker, a social worker, a banker, a retired marketing professional, and even a nurse with cardiac experience. They have different views on Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter; some even have loose ties to people in law enforcement."

All members of the jury, in any case, are to "listen to the evidence conscientious and not draw premature conclusions," according to the American Bar Association.

The nurse, as KARE mentions as an example, cannot add her own medical experience while considering the case. No one can speak with each other about the case during testimony.

How can I watch the trial?

According to The Washington Post, Court TV will have control of the only three cameras inside the courtroom and will provide its video feed to various news outlets.

The Post says Chauvin's trial is the first time in Minnesota a judge has allowed cameras to show a full criminal trial.

What is Derek Chauvin charged with?

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. The third-degree murder charge was reinstated after the Minnesota Court of Appeals earlier this month said the judge made an error when he agreed with Chauvin's defense that the charge be dropped for lack of probable cause.

Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter, according to CNN.

Fellow former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Who is Derek Chauvin's defense lawyer?

Chauvin is represented by attorney Eric Nelson. He's been involved in high-profile cases such as defending Amy Senser for vehicular homicide in 2011. Nelson is part of a group of Twin Cities attorneys who take turns representing police officers in criminal cases.

Who is prosecuting Derek Chauvin's case?

At the prosecution table, Matthew Frank and Neal Katyal will be most visible. Frank has been an assistant attorney general for 21 years. Katyal is an east-coast attorney and former acting solicitor general.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison may be present in the courtroom but is not expected to take part in questioning witnesses.

Two other prosecuting attorneys will be assisting pro bono: Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher. Blackwell is the founding partner of Blackwell Burke P.A. and a founder of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers. Schleicher is a partner at Maslon LLP and served 13 years in the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Who is the judge?

Judge Peter Cahill will preside. He was appointed to the bench in 2007. For 10 years before that, he was one of Hennepin County's top prosecutors.

Who are the witnesses?

As mentioned above, three other former officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death: Tou Thao, J, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

Their trial is not until August, but they are on the prosecution’s witness list. If called to testify, they can “plead the fifth” and avoid answering questions if they think it would hurt them in their upcoming trial.

One key witness will be Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennepin County's chief medical examiner since 2004. He performed one of the autopsies.

What is the evidence against Chauvin?

What will likely be evidence is a viral video recorded by a 17-year-old girl and posted to Facebook that showed the world what happened to George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Additionally, body-worn camera footage from the four officers charged will likely be presented as evidence as well.

Floyd's autopsy report and testimony from Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennepin County's chief medical examiner, will likely also be presented as evidence. Baker ruled Floyd died from cardiopulmonary arrest caused by Chauvin's restrain. He added drugs and heart disease as other significant conditions, leaving the cause of death as the most contentious issue to be argued in the trial.

How long will the trial last?

That's really unclear. Opening statements for Chauvin's trial will not begin before March 29. So, the trial will go into April at least.

Some experts have speculated the main section of the trial could last about four weeks, which would mean the jury deliberations could be underway in May.

Timeline from George Floyd's death to the Derek Chauvin trial

A video recorded by a 17-year-old girl and posted to Facebook showed the world what happened to George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

At about 8 p.m., a worker at Cup Foods at 38th and Chicago calls 911 to report someone passing a fake $20 bill. Rookie officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng respond and confront George Floyd sitting in the driver's seat of a car outside the store.

During the interaction, the officers try to put Floyd in their police car. At that point, Officer Derek Chauvin and his partner Tou Thao arrive. Chauvin suggests putting Floyd onto the ground, where he holds him with his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly 9 and a half minutes.

Bystanders grow more and more concerned. Lane suggests rolling Floyd over, and Chauvin says no. Kueng eventually checks for a pulse and can't find one.

9:25 p.m. - Floyd is pronounced dead at HCMC.

12:41 a.m. - MPD puts out a statement saying that Floyd had "physically resisted officers" and then "appeared to be suffering medical distress" after he was put in handcuffs.

But people who watched the video are angry – and plan a protest that afternoon.

2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 - MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo fires the four officers.

That night, protests escalate at the police precinct, and officers use tear gas.

On Wednesday, May 27, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge Chauvin.

Anger grows among protesters centered near the MPD Third Precinct. By early evening, the protests devolve into looting, beginning at Target; and soon rioting starts as people burn down several businesses, mostly centered at Lake Street. One person is shot and killed by a pawn shop owner.

Thursday, May 28 - Looting spreads to St. Paul. That night, rioters burn down MPD's Third Precinct, among several other businesses.

Friday, May 29 - Governor Tim Walz boldly proclaims that the National Guard will help prevent further rioting.

11:44 a.m. - Officials announce the arrest of former Officer Chauvin.

By 1 p.m. - County Attorney Freeman announces charges.

Protests continue despite an 8 p.m. curfew set in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Police, troopers and National Guard soldiers are not able to prevent what turns into another night of widespread rioting.

By the end of the weekend, the unrest comes to an end, but not before a horrifying moment where a semi barrels down Interstate 35, coming within feet of hitting protesters on the bridge. The driver is later charged.

In the months that follow, dozens of court filings lead to Chauvin facing trial alone, first, with the biggest criminal trial in Minnesota history also becoming the first-ever to be televised and streamed live.

Will there be protests?

On March 7, the day before jury selection began in Chauvin's trial, demonstrators in Minneapolis mourned George Floyd and called for justice.

Organizers for the "'I Can't Breathe' Silent March For Justice" asked attendees to bring flowers and signs for the march, which started at the Hennepin County Government Center.

A group of Minnesota faith leaders said they met at the Government Center to pray ahead of the trial. Pray for MN, the group behind the prayer gathering, said speakers led prayers "for justice, safety in our city, unity across racial lines and integrity of the judicial system."