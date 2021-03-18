Search for Chauvin trial jurors continues Thursday after 2 dismissed, 2 more added

When seven previously seated jurors were called back on Wednesday, two said their opinions on the trial were affected by the news of a historic civil settlement.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday, March 18

Court resumes 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Two seated jurors were dismissed Wednesday morning after saying the civil settlement with George Floyd's family influenced their impartiality

Judge gives defense three more peremptory strikes, state one more

Eighth and ninth jurors seated Wednesday afternoon

Judge to make decision on whether to delay or move trial on Friday

Court proceedings resume at the Hennepin County Courthouse Thursday morning with a changed jury.

On Wednesday, the jurors seated prior to the March 12 announcement of a civil settlement between George Floyd's family and the city of Minneapolis were called back for further questioning from Judge Peter Cahill.

The judge dismissed two people who said they could no longer be impartial. Later Wednesday, two more jurors were added to the panel. The day ended with the same number of jurors seated that morning: Nine.

Thursday, the judge is expected to hear arguments about allowing a 2019 arrest of George Floyd into the trial, and about one of the state's expert witnesses.

The judge said he will rule on that arrest, and on the defense request to delay and move the trial due to pretrial publicity, on Friday.

On Monday, Derek Chauvin's defense lawyer Eric Nelson expressed concerns that the $27 million settlement, the largest in city history, would affect the impartiality of the already-seated jurors.

Judge Cahill agreed, though he said he didn't sense any "evil intent" from the timing of the settlement announcement. The judge asked the jurors if they'd seen news about the settlement and whether or not it would impact their ability to be fair.

Two of the jurors who had been seated, a white man and a Hispanic man, said they could no longer view the trial impartially. Judge Cahill dismissed them. The number of seated jurors for the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer dropped from nine, including the two seated after the settlement's announcement, to seven.

The questioning of potential jurors continued on Wednesday morning, and by the time court adjourned on Wednesday afternoon, two replacement jurors had been found and the number of seated jurors rose once again to nine. Five more jurors are needed before opening statements in the trial begin in earnest on March 29.

The jurors seated so far are two white men, two white women, two multiracial women and three Black men.

When pretrial hearings resume on Thursday morning, the prosecution and defense will argue what information, if any, should be allowed in the trial regarding a Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd from 2019.

The judge has said that on Friday he will announce a decision on moving the trial to another venue outside Hennepin County, and whether or not he feels the trial should begin at the scheduled time at the end of March.