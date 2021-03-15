After a notable first week, jury selection resumes in the trial of Derek Chauvin

In the first week, seven jurors were seated, a third-degree murder charge was added, and the city reached a record civil settlement with George Floyd's family.

The second week of jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin begins Monday morning with potential jurors reporting to the Hennepin County Courthouse at 9 a.m.

Selection for the 14 potential jurors began on Tuesday, March 9 after a one-day delay caused by legal questions over the reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge for Chauvin, who was already charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On Thursday, March 11, Judge Peter Cahill did reinstate the charge after an extended legal battle over whether or not the charge was appropriate for this case.

Also on Thursday, the Minneapolis City Council approved a $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family over his death. It is the most substantial in city history and one of the largest in U.S. history.

As the prosecution and defense resume their vetting of potential jurors, Judge Cahill said Friday that he may start asking potential jurors to self-identify their race on the stand once they are chosen. Previously the courts have been releasing the self-identified race from the jury questionnaire each person has filled out.

Three of the seated jurors so far are white men, one is a multiracial woman, one is a white woman, one is a Black man and one is a Hispanic man. Seven more people are needed to fill the jury of 12 sitting jurors and two alternates.

The judge said that opening arguments will not start until March 29, even if all the jurors are selected before that.