Federal trial for ex-Minneapolis officers resumes Monday

Thomas Lane is slated to testify Monday, the final of the three former officers to take the stand.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After court took a recess on Friday, Feb. 18, the federal trial for former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane continues Monday in St. Paul.

Thao, Kueng and Lane are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights the day he was murdered after fellow former officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Kueng and Thao face an additional charge for not stepping in to stop Chauvin.

Lane is expected to testify Monday, the final of the three officers to take the stand. Closing arguments are expected to begin sometime this week, after the defense finishes calling its witnesses.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, Kueng resumed his cross-examination and testified that on May 25, 2020, the day of Floyd's death, he was deferring to Chauvin while the officers responded to the scene outside Cup Foods.

Prosecutors worked to imply to the jury that Kueng should have intervened and stopped Chauvin – even if he never was trained on "duty to intervene" scenarios.

The state brought up that when Thomas Lane suggested rolling Floyd over during his arrest, Kueng said "no, just leave him," echoing Chauvin. Kueng testified that he was on probation at the time and thought if Chauvin reported him for misconduct he would've been fired.

Thomas Plunkett, Kueng's attorney, then called use-of-force expert Steve Ijames to testify. Ijames also testified in the trial of ex-officer Kim Potter, who was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday.

Ijames testified that the Minneapolis Police Department's training on duty to intervene doesn't meet national standards on the topic, and agreed that it was his opinion that Kueng lacked the training and experience to recognize that Chauvin's use of force was excessive.

He said it appeared Kueng was under the impression his senior officer was aware of things that he was not, which was why he didn't personally initiate medical care.

GALLERY: Federal courtroom sketches from the trial of three former Minneapolis officers 1/30

2/30

3/30

4/30

5/30

6/30

7/30

8/30

9/30

10/30

11/30

12/30

13/30

14/30

15/30

16/30

17/30

18/30

19/30

20/30

21/30

22/30

23/30

24/30

25/30

26/30

27/30

28/30

29/30

30/30 1 / 30

MORE ON THE FEDERAL TRIAL