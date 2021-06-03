Workers, equipment prepare to reopen roads at George Floyd Square

Minneapolis city workers and trucks are at 38th and Chicago Avenue Thursday morning, an area that's been closed to traffic for more than a year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Work crews and Minneapolis public works trucks are in motion at George Floyd Square Thursday morning, removing barricades blocking streets around the area of 38th and Chicago Avenue.

The intersection has been closed to traffic for more than a year. A memorial has grown there since May 25, 2020, honoring George Floyd and others who have lost their lives at the hands of police.

KARE 11's Kiya Edwards reports that city crews began removing concrete barriers that have blocked the intersection to traffic around 6 a.m., but that work stopped as a crowd began to grow and tensions escalated. Some that gathered were visibly upset, telling crews to leave the intersection.

Edwards says a small fight soon broke out, and said the environment "is not calm now." A spokesman for AGAPE, which works with the city, told her residents within four blocks of the intersection were informed that removal of barriers and the reopening of streets would happen sometime after the Derek Chauvin verdict, but did not provide a specific date.

Minneapolis Police tell KARE 11 Thursday morning that they are not involved with the removal of barriers and the reopening of the square, calling it a "community led project." But by 7:30 a.m. officers had started to gather in a church parking lot on nearby Bloomington Avenue, putting them in position to respond if the situation boils over.

Some businesses and residents in the area have said repeatedly they wanted the street open. Others were concerned about crime at the square, and lack of access for law enforcement and emergency responders. Activists said they were in talks with Minneapolis City Council about how to preserve the space.

City leaders have said the short term goal was to reopen the intersection.

City leaders, activists and members of the community that has inhabited George Floyd Square have been at odds over the fate of the memorial and streets in the area.

"We will restore peace, safety and hope to 38th and Chicago -- our Minneapolis central neighborhood," Minneapolis Chief Medaria Arradondo said in March, announcing a new targeted policing initiative for the area.

Chief Arradondo said the plan emphasizes holding violent criminals accountable by increasing law enforcement presence in the area, and working with local community outreach groups.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the St. Paul Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), as well as the Minneapolis FBI are all involved in assisting MPD.