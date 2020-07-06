George Floyd funeral: What to know for Tuesday's service

The Fountain of Praise will host the funeral service Tuesday for George Floyd.

HOUSTON — George Floyd will be remembered at a funeral service Tuesday at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. After that, he'll be taken to his final resting place in Pearland. Below is what you can expect for the funeral service and burial.

George Floyd funeral service on Tuesday, June 9

A private celebration will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m., at Fountain of Praise church.

Guests will be invited by the Floyd family, and the church is expecting dignitaries and celebrities in attendance.

Organizers have confirmed that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green and Bishop James Dixon will attend.

Rev. Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. Dr. Remus E. Wright and Pastor Mia K. Wright of the Fountain of Praise will deliver the life celebration salutation. Attorney Ben Crump is also expected to speak.

KHOU will stream the service on our website and mobile app, as well as all of our social platforms.

George Floyd's final resting spot

George Floyd will be transported, then laid to rest at a cemetery in Pearland following his funeral.

He will be entombed next to his mother at Houston Memorial Gardens on Cullen Boulevard south of Beltway 8.

The entombment, like the funeral, are private for the family. Cullen Boulevard in front of Houston Memorial Gardens will be closed to traffic, but pedestrians will be allowed in the area along Cullen on the sidewalks for those wishing to pay their respects.

Pearland police anticipate heavy traffic in the area, so if you typically take Cullen Boulevard, you'll want to consider alternate routes.

Floyd'd body is expected to arrive at the cemetery at sometime around 1 p.m., though that's just an estimate. Floyd will travel the last mile of the funeral procession in a horse drawn carriage.