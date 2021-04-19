Minneapolis demonstrators call for justice; Chauvin jury wraps for night without verdict

The march began at the Hennepin County Government Center, where Chauvin's trial was held.

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday, April 19

11 p.m. curfew announced in Brooklyn Center; no other curfews announced

Demonstration, march in downtown Minneapolis wraps up

Derek Chauvin trial jury adjourns for night

8:30 p.m.

The crowd of demonstrators has stopped on 3rd Ave between 6th and 7th streets, near the Hennepin County Government Center. The crowd has begun to shrink and streets have reopened around the building.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Judicial Branch announced that the jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin adjourned for the night at 8 p.m.

You can watch video of the march below.

7:15 p.m.

According to reporter Matt Sepic from KARE 11's news partner Minnesota Public Radio, the march stopped outside MPD's temporary Third Precinct headquarters. Several officers stood behind the two fences surrounding the building. Sepic said police and demonstrators are not interacting.

Protest stops near temporarily 3rd precinct HQ. 10 National Guard & 4 cops on 3rd St side of building behind double fence. No interaction between police & protesters. pic.twitter.com/qYNHrQzGUr — Matt Sepic (@msepic) April 20, 2021

6:30 p.m.

With jury deliberations underway in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a crowd is marching in downtown Minneapolis.

You can watch aerial video of the rally and march below.

The march began at the Hennepin County Government Center, where Chauvin's trial was held.

Dozens marching through the streets of downtown Minneapolis Monday evening, now that the case is in the hands of the jury. #DerekChauvintrial @kare11 pic.twitter.com/UAGlEjY6i4 — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Center officials announced a curfew from 11 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The city has announced similar curfews for the past week as crowds held nightly protests following the death of Daunte Wright.

6 p.m.

As the jury deliberates in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a crowd of demonstrators are holding a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center. Organizers say a march is also planned.

The event was organized by a coalition of more than 20 activist groups in the Twin Cities area.

MORE: Members of the National Guard keep an eye on the protest group from a perch atop the terrace of the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday Evening. @KARE11 @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/30PgpjXiRh — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) April 19, 2021

According to a press release from the coalition, demonstrators are calling for Derek Chauvin and the other three former Minneapolis Police Department officers charged in George Floyd's death to be given the highest possible charges and longest possible sentences.

The coalition also said demonstrators want the passage of Minnesota police reform bills, dropped charges against protestors arrested both last summer and during recent Brooklyn Center demonstrations, and the end of the "Operation Safety Net" and "Street Navigators" programs.

Due to the coming verdict, walkouts were also held by students at various schools across the state.