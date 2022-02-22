Closing arguments Tuesday in the federal trial of former Minneapolis officers

Testimony wrapped Monday afternoon, concluding after defendants Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane all took the stand last week.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Closing arguments begin Tuesday

Defense rests at conclusion of Thomas Lane's testimony Monday afternoon

Former coworker testifies to Lane's "peacefulness"

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng finish testifying in their defense

Thomas Lane took the stand in his own defense Monday, testifying in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with denying George Floyd his civil rights on the night he was murdered.

Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao face federal charges involving the events of May 25, 2020, the night Floyd died under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin. Kueng and Thao face an additional charge for not stopping Chauvin.

Lane was the last of the three officers to speak in court. He told jurors he asked Chauvin twice if they should turn Floyd on his side as he was detained, with the veteran officer telling him no the first time, and not responding the second. Lane choked up when talking about how he offered to get inside the ambulance and help responding paramedics, eventually performing CPR on Floyd for a number of minutes.

Following his testimony, closing arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday. There will be four statements: one for each former officer and one from the prosecution. Arguments are expected to take most of the day, and may spill over into Wednesday.

Because it's a federal case, the jury may end up deciding on a split verdict.

Earl Gray, Thomas Lane's defense attorney, opened court on Monday calling Mark Pentland, a former coworker of Lane's at a juvenile detention center.

He only spoke for a few minutes, serving as a character witness for Lane and spoke about his "peacefulness."

When Lane took the stand, Gray made a point of emphasizing that it was only Lane's fourth day on the job as a Minneapolis police officer.

Lane told the court about his actions and thoughts the night at Cup Foods when he and Kueng first approached George Floyd's vehicle, and detailed everything that happened after fellow officer Derek Chauvin arrived on scene.

Lane told jurors he suggested moving Floyd to his side when he was being restrained on the ground, but Chauvin said no. Lane testified that the choice "seemed reasonable at the time."

When the former officer spoke about what happened after EMS arrived at the scene, Lane got choked up when talking about how he offered to get inside the ambulance and help the paramedics.

Gray finished questioning Lane by asking if he was fired from the MPD the next day. "Yes. I found out I was terminated while sitting in a Subway parking lot. I read a news article," Lane said.

The court then took a break for lunch, and when the jury returned prosecutor Samantha Trepel cross examined Lane, asking him about Floyd's condition and the amount of time it took for an ambulance to arrive in the area.

Following Lane's cross-examination, the defense rested its case. Prosecutors declined to present any rebuttal witnesses.