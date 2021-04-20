Nancy Pelosi on George Floyd: 'Thank you...for sacrificing your life for justice'

Jurors found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced swift criticism on Twitter after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

She joined members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Capitol Hill in reaction to the guilty verdict.

"Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice. For being there to call out to your mom -- how heartbreaking was that -- call out for your mom, 'I can't breathe.' But because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice," she said.

Speaker Pelosi: "Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice ... Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice."pic.twitter.com/JfapSsKdtX — The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2021

"She probably meant well but this was phrased in a bizarre member," @JohnSMichaelD responded. A person standing near Pelosi was heard saying, "mhm" in response to her comment.

Most of the comments found most fault with the first segment of her comment: "Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice."

"Thank you for sacrificing your life? Better to say, I'm sorry you had to sacrifice your life for justice," tweeted @KimK5765. "Sheesh."

And another: "Pretty sure he didn't sign up to be murdered by a cop," wrote @Chris_Lee_Cal.

Bystander video viewed around the world -- and police body cameras -- captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds in the street outside the Cup Foods store on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis.

The jurors seated for the Chauvin trial deliberated for fewer than 12 hours before reaching their verdict of guilty on the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.