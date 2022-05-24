President Biden to issue federal policing order on anniversary of George Floyd's murder

The New York Times reports the executive order would ask federal agencies to revise use-of-force policies and create a database of terminated officers.

WASHINGTON — President Biden is expected to issue an executive order to reform federal policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd's murder, according to reporting by the New York Times and the Associated Press.

The president is expected to ask federal law enforcement agencies to:

Revise use-of-force policies

Create a national registry of officers terminated for misconduct

Encourage state and city police to restrict chokeholds and no-knock warrants

Restrict transfers of military equipment to law enforcement agencies

The people who described the order spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of any public announcement. Biden is expected to sign the order alongside relatives of Floyd, whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests.

The order reflects a less extensive approach than Biden originally wanted because Congress was unable to agree on legislation that would have increased oversight of law enforcement. It is the result of months of negotiations among White House officials, civil rights groups and police organizations.

The administration began working on executive action after bipartisan talks to pass police reform legislation in Congress stalled last year.

"We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can," said a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

Floyd's murder under the knee of now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020 sparked nationwide protests and calls for police reform. Chauvin was convicted on state charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. He later reached a plea deal on federal charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights.

Three other former Minneapolis officers were also charged in connection with George Floyd's murder. Earlier this month, Thomas Lane pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. The other former officers, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, are scheduled to go to trial on similar charges starting in mid-June. All three men were convicted on federal civil rights charges earlier this year.

Floyd's murder sparked a state investigation into Minneapolis Police Department procedures and policies; the Minnesota Department of Human Rights found probable cause that "the City and MPD engage in a pattern or practice of race discrimination" and violated the state human rights act.