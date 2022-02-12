Girl falls from gondola lift ride at Florida State Fair

She was immediately treated at the fair and taken to the hospital.

TAMPA, Fla — A young girl is recovering at the hospital Saturday night after falling from the gondola lift ride at the Florida State Fair.

Around 8:30 p.m., the girl slipped from her seat on the ride and fell down onto a grassy area, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Officials weren't sure how high the gondola was at the time that she fell.

Deputies say she was treated immediately and then rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time, the sheriff's office is unable to specify her age.

Witnesses said officials let fairgoers off of the ride and closed the gondola lift after the fall. At this time, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating this as an accident.