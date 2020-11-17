6-year-old girl dies after being struck by school bus in Conroe

Police say the little girl was running late for the bus and she ran in front of it.

CONROE, Texas — A heartbreaking story out of Conroe Tuesday morning.

A 6-year-old girl died after she was run over by a school bus, according to Conroe police.

They say the little girl was running late for the bus and she ran in front of it just as it was driving off.

The bus driver said he didn't see the girl.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of North First Street.

First responders did CPR before the victim was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands. She didn't make it.

Conroe police are investigating the terrible accident.

They say the bus's dashcam backs up the driver's story.

"The Conroe Police Department sends prayers to the family, witnesses, and emergency responders for this tragedy," CPD said in a statement.