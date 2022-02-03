Where to get Girl Scout Cookies in Tampa Bay area

From finding a booth to ordering them online, here's how you can get your hands on Girl Scout Cookies in your area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Who's ready for Girl Scout Cookie season? The official start of the season for Girl Scouts of West Central Florida is just days away.

That means it's time to "get ready to taste the adventure." And if you're on the hunt to stock up on those Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs or other favorite flavors, we've got you covered.

There are multiple ways you can find and buy Girl Scout Cookies.

The most well-known and traditional way to buy cookies is to find your local Girl Scout Cookie booth. You can find the nearest booth to your location by entering your ZIP code into the "Find Cookies!" tool.

You can also use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your Android or Apple device.

Not able to find a booth near you or can't find the time? You can also order cookies online using the Digital Cookie platform.

Did you know that you can also donate Girl Scout Cookies? Send Girl Scout Cookies to the troops, Feeding Tampa Bay or other local organizations through the Girl Scout's Gift of Caring. Find more information here.

You can also win 365 boxes of cookies! The organization's "Gimme Samoa contest" allows you to enter to win a year's worth of your favorite Girl Scout Cookies. Find more information on how to enter here.

Girl Scouts has 12 different cookie flavors to choose from, including the brand-new flavor "Adventurefuls."