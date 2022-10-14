Police: Girl shot at Tampa apartment complex, nearby high school on lockdown

The girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is currently in surgery.

TAMPA, Fla. — A girl was shot at a Tampa apartment complex Friday morning, prompting a nearby high school to go on lockdown, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the girl was shot during an "altercation" at Arbor Flatts apartment complex on Manhattan Avenue. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is currently in surgery.

Robinson High School, which is less than half a mile away from the apartments, is on lockdown as police investigate, the school said in a message to families.

The school's principal did not release details but said it's standard for authorities to call nearby schools and put them on lockdown when a shooting is reported.