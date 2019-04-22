PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A teen who has been missing for a week has been found safe, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Juliana Bach, 13, was found in Hillsborough County, deputies said. No further details surrounding the circumstances of her recovery were immediately released.

She left home April 15 on her brother's scooter and did not have any belongings, deputies said. She is a "frequent runaway," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

