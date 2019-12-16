POLK COUNTY, Fla. — With winter break around the corner, we are about halfway through the school year.

In Polk County, students have had a new Code of Conduct to abide by this year. It includes more specific behavior outlines for students while they are on the bus. This is a change that was applauded by many drivers after years of feeling like they had little power over what happened.

"When the kids know that you have something that they can specifically get written up for, it kinda changes their mindset. This code, we thank the school board so much for putting it in there, because it will help with the discipline," said Margie Patterson, a bus driver who has been with Polk County for 30 years.

Now, a non-profit is also stepping in to hopefully add a new positive activity choice for students on Polk County School buses.

'Erma’s Books on the Bus' launched today.

“We provided books, 16,000 books on 400 school buses, for all the Title 1 elementary schools in Polk County. So each bus will have a container of 30 to 40 books," said April Taylor, the founder of the new program and dog owner of Erma.

Erma is a reading therapy dog and works with kids one on one. Taylor wanted to create a program with a potential for bigger impact, "So this is our one chance to grab them now, grab them early, and get them started on a love of reading.”

Each bus has a student librarian.

“Our job will be to have a book, so we’ll have this big bookcase with books, and we’ll try to get kids to read each book, explained student librarian and 3rd-grade student Journi Donaldson. "And one book in each basket will have a certificate. For like a burger, a slushie, or ice cream or something. So if you read the book, you could get it."

Taylor says it's okay even if a couple of books disappear.

“We will make sure that they still have more books," she said. "And if a child takes it home, okay. That’s fine. You know if they read to their brother and sister and then return it. Or even if they don’t return it. Or if it gets given to a cousin, or a friend. That’s okay too, because all we want is a book in a child’s hand. That’s all I want.”

And the student librarians know just how important reading is.

“Well I think it’s important for kids to read so they can get a job, they can go to college and they can actually be something," Journi said. "And not - still live with their parents. Well, I am not saying that’s a bad thing. But like, some people want to actually get their own home, make their own money, pay their own bills, and get their own car. So if you read, you will be able to accomplish all of those things."

Every month, the bins will be rotated so students constantly have new books.

