'Glow Blue Tampa Bay': Local campaign supports front line workers

TAMPA, Fla. — While businesses may be starting to open, the fight against COVID-19 continues.

That's why the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office launched a new campaign to support those fighting on the front lines. It’s called #GlowBlueTampaBay

The sheriff's office teamed with the Laxer Family Foundation to pass out blue lights and encourages neighbors and local businesses to switch out their outdoor lights to blue bulbs. While people were out and about on Mother’s Day weekend, deputies said they passed out more than 1,500 light bulbs in Tampa’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the small gesture truly gives a big thank you to healthcare workers and first responders.

“When the community shows support like this, it means everything in the world to any of us,” Chronister said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a healthcare worker, a first responder or law enforcement, it makes it that much easier to kiss your loved ones goodbye and go to work not knowing what the shift ahead holds for you.”

Neighbors or business owners looking to support the initiative locally can also "Glow Blue” with personal services by LED Artistry or by purchasing blue lightbulbs at Complete Lighting located at 3911 W. Cypress Street in Tampa.

Complete Lighting has vowed to protect customer safety by taking phone orders, completing purchases curbside, and offering a delivery option.

