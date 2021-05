A Facebook page, Golden Ray Saint Simons Island Live Feed, is livestreaming as crews work to douse the flames. Thick plumes of smoke can be seen rising in the air.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The remaining wreckage of the capsized Golden Ray cargo ship has caught on fire in the St. Simons Sound Friday afternoon.

The Facebook page Golden Ray Saint Simons Island Live Feed is livestreaming as crews work to extinguish the flames. Thick plumes of dark smoke can be seen rising into the air.

First Coast News is working to learn what caused the fire, how long officials expect it will take to extinguish and whether anyone was hurt.

The Golden Ray capsized in the St. Simons Sound in 2019. Crews started the process of dismantling the ship to haul it out of the sound last year.

Originally, officials estimated it would take 24 hours to cut each section of the ship, but several setbacks including the cutting chain being broken and delays due to tropics storms, it took more than 20 days to complete the first cut of the ship's bow.