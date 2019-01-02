CLEARWATER, Fla. — Goodwill's BookWorks program kicked off Friday.

10News anchor Allison Kropff helped kick off the celebration in Clearwater. The goal is to get kids excited about reading by giving them the tools they need: books!

In 2018, Goodwill’s BookWorks donated 94,156 books to kids throughout 8 counties. That's more than 41,000 kids!

You can donate "gently loved" books at Goodwill locations or you can make a donation at https://goodwill-suncoast.org/bookworks/.

