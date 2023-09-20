Gourmet Feastival fundraiser to provide good food and drinks for a good cause

The 31st Annual Gourmet Feastival will be held on Thursday to support the Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, Sept. 21, there’s a way for you to get your belly full while you support a great cause!

It’s an event called the “Gourmet Feastival,” and it's an annual fundraiser to support the Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women. 10 Tampa Bay is a proud partner, and 10 Tampa Bay’s Miranda Parnell and Angelina Salcedo will be emceeing the fundraiser.

This year’s theme is Blues, BBQ and Elvis.

“Have a great time, dance,” said Elizabeth Colón , the co-chair for the Gourmet Feastival. “Good food and great drinks!”

Colón says the Centre for Women and the Gourmet Feastival is all about cultivating success for women, whether it’s professionally or personally.

“The Centre for Women has been a beacon of hope for women in the Tampa Bay community,” Colón said. “We’re really proud to say that, because of the community support, we’ve been able to help over 200,000 people since the centers doors have opened.”

While the silent auction at the event is sure to catch your eye, we have a feeling some people are coming to show their support through the food.

Mighty Quinn’s BBQ in Tampa is one of over 35 restaurant and beverage participants who will have all the tasty treats for folks in attendance.

“We’re going to be serving our burnt ends, which are bite-sized pieces of brisket,” said Cheyanne Misurelli, general manager at Mighty Quinn's. “It’s smoked twice, caramelized in barbecue sauce, so it has a lot of that deep flavor. We’re serving that, and our four-cheese mac and cheese.”

This is the 31st year that the Centre For Women has held the Gourmet Feastival.