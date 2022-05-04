DeSantis to speak at Clearwater restaurant

He will speak at Frenchy's Rockaway Grill and will be joined by DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to visit the Tampa Bay area Wednesday to hold a news conference at a local restaurant.

DeSantis is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. at Frenchy's Rockaway Grill in Clearwater. He will be joined by Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

The governor's office has not released details about what he will be discussing.

On Tuesday, DeSantis signed an environmental bill to establish a statewide office that will deal with flooding concerns.

HB 7053 creates the Office of Resilience within the Executive Office of the Governor. The resiliency office will review all the state's flood resilience and mitigation efforts and coordinate with federal and local government agencies.

The new law, which takes effect July 1, creates a chief resilience officer position. That person will be appointed by the governor. In the role, they will help identify any gaps in Florida's mitigation activities and work to minimize flood vulnerability for the state's critical assets, in addition to other responsibilities.