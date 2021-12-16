The college says the Florida Job Growth Grant is helping Northeast Florida meet the need for skilled manufacturing and logistics workers.

YULEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he's giving over $3 million to the Florida State College of Jacksonville as part of The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

The governor was joined by Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle at Florida State College at Jacksonville to make the announcement.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state.

"We're excited about what this is gonna do, right now this is really unique for Nassau County to have something like this..." said Desantis. "...We will be doing more stuff on career education and vocational programs, because when you get people that have these skills, and you get the credentials in these fields, man, you have a lot of opportunities to do very, very well."

The governor's remarks come one day after he announced legislation called the Stop WOKE Act, which would prevent businesses from conducting trainings on critical race theory and add penalties for schools teaching the curriculum that examines how laws and institutional systems uphold and perpetuate inequality for traditionally marginalized groups.