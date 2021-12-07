x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dense fog prevents Gov. DeSantis from landing in Tampa Bay area

The governor was set to speak in Oldsmar earlier Tuesday morning.
Credit: AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis signed a bill that protects employees and their families from coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Dense fog blanketing the Tampa Bay area is preventing Gov. Ron DeSantis from landing in Oldsmar.

10 Tampa Bay Meteorologist Natalie Ferrari says the entire Tampa Bay area has been dealing with half a mile or less of reduced visibility through much of Tuesday morning. This can make travel very challenging.

And that's proving true for the governor.

DeSantis was scheduled to speak around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at R.E. Olds Park. 

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Florida DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks were set to join DeSantis. 

However, his plane was unable to land because of the fog. Instead, he was diverted back to Tallahassee.

The governor plans to speak around noon. Whether he plans to return to Oldsmar for his planned news conference is unknown. 

10 Tampa Bay is reaching out to the governor's office for clarification.

Tampa International Airport tells 10 Tampa Bay it hasn't had any major impact on operations from the fog. A spokesperson said pilots are using extra caution taking off and landing but no delays or cancelations have been made. 

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis, first lady announce $12M in mental health resource funding for first responders

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis says $100 million for National Guard will be part of military budget proposal

In Other News

Forever Family: Misconceptions about children in the foster care system