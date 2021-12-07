Dense fog prevents Gov. DeSantis from landing in Tampa Bay area

The governor was set to speak in Oldsmar earlier Tuesday morning.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Dense fog blanketing the Tampa Bay area is preventing Gov. Ron DeSantis from landing in Oldsmar.

10 Tampa Bay Meteorologist Natalie Ferrari says the entire Tampa Bay area has been dealing with half a mile or less of reduced visibility through much of Tuesday morning. This can make travel very challenging.

And that's proving true for the governor.

DeSantis was scheduled to speak around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at R.E. Olds Park.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Florida DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks were set to join DeSantis.

However, his plane was unable to land because of the fog. Instead, he was diverted back to Tallahassee.

The governor plans to speak around noon. Whether he plans to return to Oldsmar for his planned news conference is unknown.

10 Tampa Bay is reaching out to the governor's office for clarification.