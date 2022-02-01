Gov. DeSantis to speak in Dunedin

He will be joined by Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak Tuesday morning in Pinellas County.

DeSantis will be at Honeymoon Island State Park in Dunedin, according to the governor's office.

He will be joined by Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks.

The governor's office has not indicated what DeSantis will be speaking about. He is set to speak around 8:45 a.m. ET.

On Monday, DeSantis called on the Biden administration to provide federal funding to help push forward the government's portion of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir project, according to the governor's office.

DeSantis also asked the Biden administration to include at least $725 million in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 budget request for Everglades restoration.