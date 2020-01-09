Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Clay County Sheriff's Office

It's the first time we're expecting to hear the governor speak about the change in leadership at the sheriff's office after former Sheriff Darryl Daniels' arrest.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking at a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

It's the first time we're expecting to hear the governor speak about the change in leadership at the sheriff's office after former Sheriff Darryl Daniels' arrest last month after a sex scandal investigation.

Daniels is charged with a third-degree felony of tampering with physical evidence and three misdemeanor charges of falsifying reports to law enforcement. The investigation stemmed from him having his mistress, Cierra Smith, arrested on accusations of stalking in May 2019.

Michelle Cook won the Republican primary election in the sheriff race, after which write-in candidate Francis Bourrie withdrew from the election, meaning Cook will officially take over as top cop in the county.

The press conference is set for 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the news conference live below.

Daniels has admitted to having an affair with Smith, his subordinate, for several years, a relationship that began when Daniels was the director of the Duval County Jail and Smith was a correctional officer.

Daniels was elected sheriff in November 2016 to serve a four-year term and ran for reelection in 2020.

Cook has a 28-year career in law enforcement with both the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Atlantic Beach police. She is a native of Green Cove Springs.