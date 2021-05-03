x
Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in St. Petersburg

The governor will be joined by a group of Florida lawmakers following the state's legislative session that wrapped last week.
Credit: AP
Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Monday in St. Petersburg.

The governor will be joined by Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senator Danny Burgess, and Representative Tom Leek.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. at The Big Catch at Salt Creek.

Florida lawmakers passed a wide range of bills during the legislative session that wrapped up last week. From controversial bills impacting future protests, mail-in voting and transgender athletes to widely agreed-upon bills such as alcohol-to-go, the legislature eventually came to some consensus, whether it was party line or bipartisan. It's now up to Gov. DeSantis to sign them into law.  

