Gov. DeSantis: Monoclonal antibody site to open at Tropicana Field

The governor said the St. Pete-based site will open later this week along with 15-20 others throughout the state.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to expand access to COVID-19 antibody treatments throughout Florida. And on Wednesday, he followed through on those plans by celebrating the opening of several free monoclonal antibody treatment centers.

While speaking at the new center in Pembroke Pines, DeSantis mentioned one of those sites would be opening later this week at Tropicana Field.

The 15-20 monoclonal antibody sites set to open throughout the state will be able to administer up to 300 Regeneron treatments a day at no cost to the patients in need, according to the governor.

He added that they will be open seven days a week as an effort to reduce the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19.

Plus, the governor says, patients in need don't need a prescription or referral in order to receive the treatment. They just need to visit PatientPortalFL.com to register for an appointment.

Gov. DeSantis echoed his prior support for the treatment, calling it an "underutilized tool" in our toolbox to fight off the virus.

An antibody treatment, such as Regeneron, has made headlines recently for its ability to help some COVID-positive people feel better faster.

DeSantis explained last week that while data shows the COVID-19 vaccine decreases the chances of being admitted to the hospital or experiencing severe symptoms, some people are still testing positive. Before people could end up in the hospital, an antibody treatment could help to make them feel better.

So what exactly is the monoclonal antibody treatment?

Dr. Kami Kim, division director of Infectious Diseases & International Medicine at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, says it neutralizes the virus and works to shorten the duration of symptoms and avoid hospitalization.

It's most commonly given through an IV but can also be given through injection, according to the governor.

But Kim says the catch is to do the treatment early, so it's a good idea to talk to your doctor about it as soon as you test positive.

You also may have heard of the treatment before, because it's the same one former President Donald Trump received when he had COVID-19.