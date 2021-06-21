Governor Ron DeSantis speaking at assisted living facility in Jacksonville

He will be speaking at The Windsor at San Pablo assisted living facility at 10:45 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Jacksonville Monday morning.

He will be speaking at The Windsor at San Pablo assisted living facility at 10:45 a.m.

You can watch that live right here. At this time it's not clear what the governor will be talking about.

On Friday, DeSantis signed a bill at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office that will help get police K9s emergency treatment if they are injured on the job.

The bill allows for emergency rescue personnel to treat wounded police dogs in the field as well as transport them.

Emergency medical technicians and paramedics in the state of Florida were previously prohibited from rendering aid or even transporting the animals if they were injured, reports Florida Politics.

The bill will now allow medical personnel to take an injured police dog to a nearby veterinarian or similar facility if there is no human that needs transport.