ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital needs the public's help in identifying a patient.

The patient is critically ill and has been at the hospital since last Monday. He was found on the side of the road near the intersection of Murphy Avenue and Avon Avenue, Grady Hospital said in a release.

He is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has gray and black hair. Grady Hospital said he appears to be in his 60s. He has burn scars on his left arm and leg, according to the hospital.

Previously, Grady Hospital said they were also looking to identify another patient between 25 and 30 years old found at an abandoned house off of Childs Drive in northwest Atlanta. He has been identified.