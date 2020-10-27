Despite losing their homes, firefighters in Grand County are still fighting the East Troublesome Fire.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — At least five firefighters and two dispatchers in Grand County lost their homes in the East Troublesome Fire, a spokesman for the Grand Lake Fire Department said Sunday.

Earl Martin watched the East Troublesome Fire explode on Oct. 21. from his in-laws' home. His wife and two children had already evacuated their home off Hwy 125 in Grand County.

“I stepped out on the front porch and was like, ‘oh my gosh, it’s going straight for our house," Martin said.

Though miles away, Martin feared the worst based on the direction of the flames. The next day, he went to work.

“I kicked into auto-mode of firefighter, not homeowner," Martin said. "Plain and simple. That’s what it was to me: was protect others in need.”

Cpt. Martin joined the Hot Sulphur Springs Parshall Fire Protection District 10 years ago. He's one of about a dozen volunteer firefighters.

On Oct. 22, Martin relieved a crew of fellow firefighters who had been working to save homes near Grand Lake.

“Initially, with Grand Lake, it was get the people out," Martin said. “They didn’t have time to prepare for anything. That fire was moving so fast.”

On Friday, Martin took a trip up Hwy 125 already knowing what he'd find.

“A lot of homes that were completely gone, just seeing brick walls or the ash piles of homes," Martin said. "My house was down to concrete pads basically and the walls.”

Martin said the experience felt surreal. He still pictured the home he shared with his wife, five-year-old daughter and four-year-old son.

"Yeah, it just pretty much zip, zero, zilch as far as what’s even recognizable," Martin said.

Martin took a day off to spend time with his family, but he was back to work over the weekend, ready to answer the call for his community.

“I’m ready to just continue on with whatever we need to do to try and protect the [homes] that we can," he said.

On Sunday afternoon, Martin watched the snow falling outside the fire station in Hot Sulphur Springs. As flakes piled up, the firefighter summed up the collective feeling for all of Grand County.

"This is a giant relief," he said. "I would love more! It would help so much."