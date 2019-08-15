They're down but they're not done. There's a grassroots effort to save two Sarasota YMCA's that were slated to close in September.

They’ve collected $200,000 in pledges from YMCA members to keep the doors open.

The Evalyn Sadlier Jones Branch at Potter Park Drive and the Frank G. Berlin Sr. Branch on South Euclid Avenue are scheduled to be shut down at 5 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Eighteen full-time workers and 300 part-time employees may lose their jobs when the facilities close. They're trying to find work at other locations.

If the "Save Our Y" advisory council can raise $1 million before Sept. 13, they can negotiate a change of management and new business plan.

That would keep the doors open. In the bigger picture, they need $2.5 million before the end of next June. Click here to learn more about their effort.

