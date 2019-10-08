A traffic stop in DeSoto County led to a call for the bomb squad Saturday.

DeSoto County deputies stopped a car driven by Donald Reid, Jr., and said they found several firearms, ammunition and an M67 hand grenade inside.

Reid told investigators that the grenade was “live” to his knowledge.

Deputies said the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad helped safely remove the grenade and destroy it.

Reid was arrested for multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said.

