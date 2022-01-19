There's no grocery store at Tangerine Plaza, but there could be affordable housing across the street

A developer has asked the city to lease or sell property for an affordable housing project.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The area surrounding Tangerine Plaza has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but demand for affordable housing might be a catalyst for reviving the area.

It has been a food desert after Sweetbay and a Walmart Neighborhood Market closed up shop several years ago. While Sugar Hill Group is working with the city to lure some new tenants to Tangerine Plaza, another developer just put in an unsolicited proposal to buy or lease some city property to build some affordable housing across the street on 18th Ave. S.

Green Mills Group along with the non-profit Advantage Village Academy have teamed up to propose a 96-unit 5-story project. All the units would be offered to those making at or below 80 percent of the area median income. Here’s the 2021 breakdown from the city on how that’s determined.

Green Mills also owns a couple of other affordable housing projects in St. Pete in the Kenwood neighborhood. The developer says the city would potentially have to sign off on increasing the density zoning for the property and possibly the category which is commercial.