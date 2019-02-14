Several group-marriage ceremonies and vow renewals are scheduled across Tampa Bay this Valentine’s Day.

Here is a list of them:

8:30 a.m. – The Manatee County clerk of court has performed about 15 ceremonies in past years. The clerk will wed couples until 4 p.m. at 1115 Manatee Ave. West.

10 a.m. – The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay – an assisted living and memory care community in St. Petersburg – will host a vow-renewal ceremony for 10 couples who call the community home. Many of the couples have been married for more than 60 years.

Noon – The Polk County clerk of courts is performing a group wedding at the Polk County History Center. Sixteen couples are registered to take part in the wedding.

2 p.m. – Nearly 55 couples will either get married or renew their vows at the Pinellas County clerk’s 13th annual Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony. It will take place at 2 p.m. in the wedding garden of the Florida Botanical Gardens at 12520 Ulmerton Road in Largo.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.