TAMPA, Fla. -- It's been a year since fear struck Seminole Heights in Tampa, as people who live there worried about a serial killer in their neighborhood.

Police have since caught the suspected killer, but the Guardian Angels are still patrolling the area. The group of unarmed volunteer patrols were in Seminole Heights almost every day when the search for the killer was at its peak.

They went back Sunday night, exactly one year since their first patrol there.

“It's nice to see that the town is back to normal,” Ron “Jaws” Smith, one of the Guardian Angels said. “Back then, nobody would come outside. They stayed in their house. They wouldn't go outside for anything. They'd park the car and rush into the house and bolt the door shut.”

"Jaws" said people come up to them to give them tips about which areas to patrol.

On Sunday they went to a motel where neighbors suspected drug activity.

