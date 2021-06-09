‘Hidden Voices’ program takes bottom-up approach to ending gun violence in St. Pete

'I live in this community, so every murder that happens in this community, I feel it,' said Matthias Byrd.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new grassroots group comprised of community organizations, leaders and men who’ve turned their lives around from a life of crime and violence aims to tackle the surge in gun violence among young people in south St. Petersburg.



“I live in this community, so every murder that happens in this community, I feel it,” said Matthias Byrd, case manager for People Empowering and Restoring Communities (PERC).



Byrd is one of the leaders of Hidden Voices, a collaboration between PERC and the city of St. Petersburg’s Department of Urban Affairs.



“…The Hidden Voices project is to bring those people to the conversation that are actually impacted by gun violence that don't have an outlet or don't have resources to deal with the trauma that they're facing,” he said.



The group is forming street teams that will target at-risk youth in the city. Byrd says the experience street team members have had with violence, crime and the criminal justice system will help them better understand and reach the young people who need help.

"I have a bullet in my back that went through my lungs that missed the artery that supplies the blood to my brain by a hair. So, this is near and dear to my heart,” said Byrd.

"I understand what some of these kids are doing. Some of these kids are just in fear,” he said.



Along with PERC and the Urban Affairs department, Hidden Voices will also connect people with job training and life skills resources. Some of the men on the street teams have already participated in PERC’s Second Chance program, which helps them get certified in construction and pays them for part-time work.

Marees Scott will be another member of the Hidden Voices team. He lost his son to gun violence in 2019.

"I'm not over it. My family’s not over it,” he said.

Then last year, a person suspected of the crime was killed in a shootout with police. It's a vicious cycle these men believe they can stop by starting from the bottom up.

"Trying to combat gun violence by placing the seed of accountability for the safety of our communities into the minds of each individual, especially people who are most likely to experience trauma at any moment,” he said.



This year alone, St. Pete has already had 16 murders--most of them are concentrated in the south part of the city.

