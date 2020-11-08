They said a visitor 'appeared to be upset' while leaving the courtroom after a hearing.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Four deputies with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office are being credited with stopping a person from jumping from a second-story railing down to the concrete floor at the courthouse.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, a visitor "appeared to be upset" while leaving the courtroom after a hearing Monday afternoon. They said their "concerned deputies watched closely."

As a result, they were ready when the person attempted to jump from the second story onto the concrete floor below.

"Our deputies sprang into action and successfully prevented the jumper from going over the railing," they said.

The visitor was unharmed and sent for medical treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

"We're proud of our deputies for their quick intervention. They work hard every day to serve our community and their actions reflect their caring and compassion for people. We're thankful they intervened and spared a family tremendous heartache."

The deputies were identified as J. Franklin, E. Maclin, J. Hodges and D. Wood.

The response to their actions on social media is exactly what you'd expect following their heroic acts.

"An amazing save, and hopefully a new beginning for the jumper, if they get the help they need," one person wrote. "Gwinnett County automatically gets my respect and prayers, but the admiration just moved up a notch. It makes you realize what a big role spontaneity plays in their work!"

On Facebook alone, more than 160 people left comments along with nearly 2,000 reactions.