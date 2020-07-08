Family gets keys to their new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

USF grad Nilda Sanchez and her 11-year-old son Rodney were given the keys Friday morning to their new Pinellas Park house.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A University of South Florida graduate with a degree in Biomedical Sciences and her 11-year-old son have a place to call home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Nilda Sanchez and her son Rodney were given the keys to their house in Pinellas Park Friday morning.

Nilda works as a Disease Investigator for the Florida Department of Health. Rodney is very intelligent, athletic, and remains on the honor roll list at his school. He's interested in soccer, science, SQL code writing and likes to play video games.

“Most of all we love to laugh, because God gave us life and it’s too short to wear a frown," Nilda said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, it's put the importance of having a home in the front of many people.

“During these unprecedented times, we must remember that housing is essential. Housing provides safety, stability and shelter. Housing is also an integral part of healthcare”, explains Mike Sutton, president and CEO of the affiliate. “The ability to stay ‘safer at home’ or ‘shelter in place’ relies on the condition that you have a safe and adequate place to shelter in.”

After the fiscal year ended in June, Habitat for Humanity had been able to build 54 homes and served 90 families through the homeownership and home repair programs.

