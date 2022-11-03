Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home funded by Venice church community

The $200,000 donation helps purchase materials necessary to make some families' dreams of homeownership a reality.

VENICE, Fla. — Members of Habitat for Humanity were in south Sarasota Friday to break ground on a new home that resembles a brand new partnership.

According to the nonprofit, members of Venice Presbyterian Foundation helped donate $200,000 to help purchase materials necessary to make some families' dreams of homeownership a reality.

The partnership comes at a time when housing hasn't come cheap for many. Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota CEO Christina McCauley says the organization has also felt the burden of providing homes.

"Cost of construction, cost of land. Everything has gone up for us. It's a constant struggle," McCauley said.

She adds that the cost of building a home for Habitat for Humanity has gone from $155,000 to $200,000.

The donation from the Venice church is part of a larger initiative the nonprofit is working on. It's called Faith Build and it calls on the interfaith community to help build homes through large donations.