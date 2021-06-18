Haines City officer fired after internal investigation reveals he crashed while driving 107 mph

Haines City police say Christopher Jackson had been with the department since 2015.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Haines City Police Department officer has been fired after police say he violated orders when he crashed his car while responding to a call.

Investigators say former Officer Christopher Jackson, 46, was responding to a call just before 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 when he crashed on U.S. 17.

An investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office revealed he was not wearing a seatbelt and was traveling at speeds as high as 107 miles per hour, according to an internal investigation.

A letter to Jackson from Intermin City Manager, James Elensky, says Haines City administrators were "made aware of a serious incident you were involved in on February 19, 2021, which after investigation led to a recommendation for termination by your command staff."

Haines City police say Jackson had been with the department since 2015.