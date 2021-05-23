Haines City teen shot in the head dies, officers search for shooter: police

Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward with information.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A 19-year-old was shot in the head Sunday afternoon in Haines City and died, according to police.

Officers say it happened around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A person shot into a silver Toyota 4-Runner, striking 19-year-old Dyreon Outsey in the head, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police say.

The shooter hasn't been found, according to officers. Police say they are asking for witnesses to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or submit a tip online here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.