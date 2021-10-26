Send the 'sweet' gift of Halloween to US troops overseas

CLEARWATER, Fla — While we celebrate Halloween this coming weekend, it will be just another Sunday for U.S. service members overseas.
In an effort to spread the spooky season feels, Clearwater recreation centers are collecting extra Halloween candy to send to U.S. service members through the "Our Troops Online" organization.
Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, community members can drop off candy to a number of recreation centers.
"While we all enjoy trick-or-treating, we want to continue sharing that joy with those who can't be here to experience the night with their families and the simple pleasure of sweets, " Recreation Center Manager David Wilson said in a release.
Each pound of candy donated earns the participant one ticket for a chance to win an undisclosed but "amazing prize."
Here's a list of locations accepting donations:
Clearwater Beach Recreation Center
Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon
Countryside Recreation Center
Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The Long Center
Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Morningside Recreation Complex
Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
North Greenwood Recreation Complex
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Ross Norton Recration Complex
Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Those who donate are also encouraged to earn extra entries for the prize by writing letters to the troops or donating other items like ground coffee, toothpaste, razors, white tube socks or beef jerk.