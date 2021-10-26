Send the 'sweet' gift of Halloween to US troops overseas

The city of Clearwater is accepting candy for U.S. servicemembers from Nov. 1 to 7.

CLEARWATER, Fla — While we celebrate Halloween this coming weekend, it will be just another Sunday for U.S. service members overseas.

In an effort to spread the spooky season feels, Clearwater recreation centers are collecting extra Halloween candy to send to U.S. service members through the "Our Troops Online" organization.

Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, community members can drop off candy to a number of recreation centers.

"While we all enjoy trick-or-treating, we want to continue sharing that joy with those who can't be here to experience the night with their families and the simple pleasure of sweets, " Recreation Center Manager David Wilson said in a release.

Each pound of candy donated earns the participant one ticket for a chance to win an undisclosed but "amazing prize."

Here's a list of locations accepting donations:

Clearwater Beach Recreation Center

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon

Countryside Recreation Center

Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Long Center

Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Morningside Recreation Complex

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

North Greenwood Recreation Complex

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Ross Norton Recration Complex

Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.